Merry Christmas Emoji - Holiday Emoticon Stickers & Emojis Icons for Message Greeting for iOS

By dawen huang Free

Developer's Description

By dawen huang

Wow! Christmas is coming!

But wait a minute, are your texts and emails boring? Do you want a more special, personalized and expressive form of communication? Now you can attach Merry Christmas Emoji, Emoticons & Smiley to Any Messages!

Download it now!

========== How to use:

1. Open Merry Christmas Emoji.

2. Touch the Emoji sticker you love to copy to clipboard.

3. Paste the Emoji sticker into your message.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
