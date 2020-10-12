Sign in to add and modify your software
Wow! Christmas is coming!
But wait a minute, are your texts and emails boring? Do you want a more special, personalized and expressive form of communication? Now you can attach Merry Christmas Emoji, Emoticons & Smiley to Any Messages!
Download it now!
========== How to use:
1. Open Merry Christmas Emoji.
2. Touch the Emoji sticker you love to copy to clipboard.
3. Paste the Emoji sticker into your message.