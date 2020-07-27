Mermaid simulator has several rescue, underwater and beach survival, attack and fighting with shark missions. Mermaid Simulator Game: Sea & Beach Adventure is typical cute mermaid exploring blue ocean world with action simulator game. Legendary life of cute and beautiful mermaid in sea animal attack games fusion is here for the lovers of mermaid simulator games for girls. Hunt for fish in the ocean or find a prey on the beach. Search for food like a hungry mermaid, explore underwater swimming in the ocean. Start rescue scuba divers and swimmers from big shark attack and fight with other fishes clan. Take control of ultimate mermaid fish and get ready for the deep sea ocean attack and fighting in mermaid games 2020.

Underwater Mermaid Fighting Adventures in Mermaid Simulator:

Ultimate sea & beach fight with evil water spider and its clan with the help of fairy fishes. This mermaid will not attack on swimmers and you can save other mermaids of the mermaid super world from hunters in your favorite mermaid simulator 2020. Mermaid fighting against shark and other giant fishes with the help of clan in mermaid simulator game with underwater mermaid adventure in best of mermaid games. Angry monsters and shark will fight and attack hard so mermaid survival will be highly tested on that stages in mermaid survival game. Fight against hunters and police who are thinking that you are a wild and dangerous creature.

Mermaid Fighting Game: Mermaid Survival Simulation

In Mermaid Simulator: Underwater & Beach Adventure with cute mermaid survival & rescue mission. you cute mermaid has to rescue fellow underwater sea animals like fishes and turtle. Hunt for food and survive as long as you can in mermaid games 2020. Attack quickly on police diver shooters on yacht boats in mermaid attack simulation action game with the best of mermaid simulator games. You have multiple rescue and adventure survival missions with mermaid fight game. Save and rescue scuba divers and swimmers from shark. Your mermaid princess character has many textures and cute mermaid types to choose from in mermaid simulator with sea animal attack games of underwater mermaid action adventure, attack and survival.

Features of Mermaid Simulator Game: Sea & Beach Adventure

Realistic underwater blue ocean world & beach environment.

Hunt & attack your prey to maintain health bar.

Save & rescue swimmers & sea animals.

Fight with big shark fish, evil water spider, hunters & police on beach.

Save your friends turtle & fairy from evil spider.

Realistic water effects & HD graphics in mermaid simulator games for girls.

Smooth & intuitive controls of mermaid fight game.