Merlin's Apprentice for Android

To enter into a being is to destroy your world! You are a lonely Magician, the only one who can resist and defeat the coming tide of evil.

Stand up, build up awe inspiring skills, and fight like your life, because an endless enemy will never give up. Remember, once you die... The only way is to start over! So be careful!

Enjoy creating countless combinations of unique skills, all to help you survive. Faced with ruthless monsters and obstacles, you can crawl in different worlds.

Main features:

1.Random and unique skills to help you climb these dungeons.

2.Explore the beautiful world and hundreds of maps in this new universe.

3.Thousands of monsters and incredible obstacles you've never seen before

4.Upgrade and equip powerful equipment to increase your statistics.

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

