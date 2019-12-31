Do you love animals? This cute merger game is for you. Download and start your animal adventure. Buy, care and collect pets snakes, birds or even cats and dogs. Every pet is unique and has its own bed.

The best clicker game is very simple. Buy pet, care of it, merge it and gain money for new pet. Collect more animals and earn more, even when you are offline. Catch owl and gain bonuses or wait for mystery box. For more fun play our events: merge cars, burgers, puppet soccer.

Enjoy marge simulation tycoon game anytime and anywhere.

Created by Noxgames