X

Meow.io - Cat Fighter for iOS

By Duong Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Duong Nguyen

Play against other people! Can you become the biggest Cat?

* Game rule:

There are 12 players and you have to push the other players out of map.

Once you push the player to success, you will become bigger, stronger and faster.

Must be the last on the map to be the winner!

* Playing tips:

A player has the control to move easily and a power button.

When power is strong enough, use it to have more powerful thrust and you can fight with bigger players than you.

Make sure to use wisely. If not, you can fight yourself :)

=> Play io free game now. Good luck!

New updates:

- Play multiplayer

- Experience new maps

- Fix some bugs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 3.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping