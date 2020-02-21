Play against other people! Can you become the biggest Cat?

* Game rule:

There are 12 players and you have to push the other players out of map.

Once you push the player to success, you will become bigger, stronger and faster.

Must be the last on the map to be the winner!

* Playing tips:

A player has the control to move easily and a power button.

When power is strong enough, use it to have more powerful thrust and you can fight with bigger players than you.

Make sure to use wisely. If not, you can fight yourself :)

=> Play io free game now. Good luck!

New updates:

- Play multiplayer

- Experience new maps

- Fix some bugs