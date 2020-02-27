X

Do you often find it difficult to decide where to eat? Ever craved a particular food but could not locate a restaurant that serves it? Do you normally get frustrated when you search for best restaurants or good places to eat online? Are you a food adventurer looking to explore good eats in your locality? Menupoly can help.

Menupoly makes restaurant menus visual and findable for consumers, enabling them to discover new dishes or find their desired food nearby. Customers can see food photos and conveniently compare available food options by price, popularity, cuisine, calorie count, etc. before deciding where to eat. When visiting new restaurants, diners can browse the restaurant menu visually to see what food items look like before deciding what to order.

Menupoly Features:

- Discover great food or restaurants near you

- See restaurant food photos on your phone, computer, or tablet

- Locate desired food by price, popularity, area, cuisine, or calorie count

- Quickly find whats new, vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free nearby

- Learn about restaurant deals

- Get specific dish recommendations per your preferences

- See 360-degree panoramic images of restaurant environments

- Add food to your like list or wish list

- Share your favorite dishes and restaurants with friends

- Follow your friends and see their like and wish lists

- Keep track of your restaurant visits by restaurant check in

- Earn points and get rewarded for your check-ins, likes, wish list, and shares

