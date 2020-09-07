Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Menufy Food Delivery & Carryout for Android

By Menufy Free

Developer's Description

By Menufy

Now you can order Delivery or Carryout from your favorite restaurants easily and seamlessly, all from your Android device!

- Quickly view and order from Menufy Restaurants around you.

- Find Menufy Restaurants that deliver to your area.

- Pay using Cash, Credit, PayPal, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Google Pay or Venmo!

- Get a FREE meal at participating restaurants with Menufy Tasty Rewards!

For more info visit Menufy.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.18

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 2.18

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now