Now you can order Delivery or Carryout from your favorite restaurants easily and seamlessly, all from your Android device!

- Quickly view and order from Menufy Restaurants around you.

- Find Menufy Restaurants that deliver to your area.

- Pay using Cash, Credit, PayPal, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Google Pay or Venmo!

- Get a FREE meal at participating restaurants with Menufy Tasty Rewards!

For more info visit Menufy.com