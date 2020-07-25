This app provides relevant information on issues regarding media use, social media and fake news for social workers, mentors, and guardians who work with refugee kids.

Features:

Q&A on the most pressing issues regarding media use

Possibility to add comments and share experiences

Relevant resources to dig into, organised by themes (cyberbullying, data protection, online identity etc.)

Links to online discussion forums for social workers

The project leading to this app has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement no 747083.