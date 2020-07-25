Join or Sign In

Mentor+Media for iOS

By Kyle Goslan Free

Developer's Description

By Kyle Goslan

This app provides relevant information on issues regarding media use, social media and fake news for social workers, mentors, and guardians who work with refugee kids.

Features:

Q&A on the most pressing issues regarding media use

Possibility to add comments and share experiences

Relevant resources to dig into, organised by themes (cyberbullying, data protection, online identity etc.)

Links to online discussion forums for social workers

The project leading to this app has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement no 747083.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.5

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 0.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
