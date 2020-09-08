Here's an application every woman needs Menstrual Cycle Calendar!

This application will help you track your period and all the phases of your menstrual cycle. If you are trying to get pregnant, this app will calculate your ovulation and fertility days and it will notify you when the right time for an intercourse comes.

If you are taking birth control pills, you will never forget taking one, 'cause this app will remind you to take one every day at the exact time.

FEATURES

Tracking menstrual cycle from the first day

Tracking your menstruation, bleeding and symptoms

Calculating your ovulation and fertility days

Calculating your luteal phase

Reminding you to take your birth control pill at the right time

Locking your calendar to keep your data private

Whether you are trying to get pregnant, or you need a reminder for your pill, or you just need an app to track your period and its symptoms, this is an app you need to have. Your period will never awkwardly surprise you now that you can have a precise tracker and calculator. Download this app and make those bad days much easier!