Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Menstral Cycle Tracker & Diary for iOS

By Nikola Bozinovic Free

Developer's Description

By Nikola Bozinovic

Here's an application every woman needs Menstrual Cycle Calendar!

This application will help you track your period and all the phases of your menstrual cycle. If you are trying to get pregnant, this app will calculate your ovulation and fertility days and it will notify you when the right time for an intercourse comes.

If you are taking birth control pills, you will never forget taking one, 'cause this app will remind you to take one every day at the exact time.

FEATURES

Tracking menstrual cycle from the first day

Tracking your menstruation, bleeding and symptoms

Calculating your ovulation and fertility days

Calculating your luteal phase

Reminding you to take your birth control pill at the right time

Locking your calendar to keep your data private

Whether you are trying to get pregnant, or you need a reminder for your pill, or you just need an app to track your period and its symptoms, this is an app you need to have. Your period will never awkwardly surprise you now that you can have a precise tracker and calculator. Download this app and make those bad days much easier!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now