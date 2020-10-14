Join or Sign In

Meniu.lt restaurant guide in your pocket. for Android

By Meniu Free

Developer's Description

By Meniu

Discover world of the restaurants with the restaurant guide Meniu.lt. Meniu.lt mobile APP invites you to:

- Discover new or already popular restaurants in your area. Use interactive restaurant map or smart filters, which will instantly recommend you places that best suit your current needs.

- Book a table in the most popular restaurants in Lithuania, using simple and convenient table booking system. You will never forget about your reservation, as you will be reminded via SMS and email.

- Evaluate restaurants, which you have already visited. Share your experience with other restaurant visitors. Upload photos of delicious meals or extinguishing restaurant interior. Create your own restaurant Wishlist.

- Order food while you are at the restaurant for take away or delivery. You will never have to wait for a waiter/waitress to come to your table and bring you the menu. You can read restaurants menu and order desired food directly from your phone. All your orders will be sent directly to the kitchen, so you can be sure that nothing will be forgotten.

- Purchase gift coupons in various restaurants in Lithuania. Restaurant gift coups great gift not only for gourmets, but for everyone who loves food: friends, colleagues, family members, relatives.

- Choose a place for your celebration. Smart filters will help you select only those restaurants, homesteads or mansions, which suit your needs the best. With a few clicks only you will send an inquiry for a celebration for all your chose venues.

- Read reviews of the most popular or recently opened restaurants.

What's new in version 1.9

Release October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
Version 1.9

Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
