Menetalk Business | Softphone for iOS

By Quiits Consulting Free

Developer's Description

By Quiits Consulting

Have your office at your fingertips!!

Download Business VoIP Softphone app& manage all your Business communications from your mobile device while on the move. Stay in touch with your colleagues and business partners 24/7.

Explore services offered: 1: Business VoIP packagesFlexible VoIP plans ideal for businesses looking to implement a reliable and advanced telephone system. No contracts, no fuss!

2: Local & International SMS PackagesA range of SMS bundles depending on your SMS usage which includes affordable Local SMS packs & International SMS packs. customer support 24/7!

.3: Device StoreExcellent selection of hardware and VoIP phones to support your business needs.

4: VoIP NumbersLocal & International Phone Numbers. Instant Activation!Why business Mene Talk?

Secure business calls from anywhere.

Maintain a single business identity in the office and on road

Show your business number as your Caller ID while travelling

View call time, date, and duration, and return calls directly from your App call logs.

Never miss a call, receive calls simultaneously on your mobile phone, PC or Mac and desk phone.

FREE extension-to-extension calling anywhere in the world

Save on phone bills, as all your international and national calling can be done through affordable price plans.

Compatible with Bluetooth headsets and speakerphones

Intuitive and easy-to-use User Interface

Find out what's happening with Business VoIP Softphone:=====================================

Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/menetalkBusiness Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MeneTalk_VoIP Need help? Visit https://business.menetalk.com/Home/contact

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2.1

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 4.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
