Memoji is your 3D facemoji creator, AR emoji maker and AR Avatar Camera. You can create your own facemoji and turn your face emoji into 3D emoji that mirrors your own facial expression. Use Memoji to make a lit video and choose from numerous video filters that make you stand out from the crowd. It works with multiple faces at a time. You can also have so much fun playing it with your friends together. Share your awesome story on social medias like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, ect to get more likes. And also boost your TikTok followers & Instagram followers.

-Key Features-

Memoji (facemoji) maker

Move along with facial expression

Lit video filters

Multiple faces at a time

1, Create your memoji (facemoji)

You can choose from numbers of skin tones, eye colors, hair styles, hair colors, accessories and more to create your own facemoji and make it looks just like you.

2, Bring it to Live with your expression

Use your facial exprssion to control your facemoji and make it animated and lively. There is a great variety of expressions for you to choose to fit your style and personality. Express yourself in your own way.

3, Add Video Filters

There are plenty of lit and magical video filters for you to shoot videos. Share your facemojis videos within iMessage, Snapchat, Instagram and many other social platforms!

4,Create multiple faces and have fun with friends

Create multiple avatars for your friends & family and make your and your friends' facemoji be together. You can take photos or videos with your BFFs, crush and your schoolmates using 2 people facemoji together. spice it up!

5,Share with friends and get more likes

Fast & easy to share your facemojis wherever you like, such as, iMessage, Snapchat, Instagram and many other social platforms! This baby will totally get you more likes and followers on TikTok, Instagram and other social media!