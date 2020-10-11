Join or Sign In

Memo Health - Smart Pill Reminder & Tracker for Android

By Tinylogics Free

Developer's Description

By Tinylogics

Simple and effective. Allow Memo Health to manage your medication & supplement needs, creating ease of mind for you and your family.

SIMPLE PILL MANAGEMENT. Golden ADesign Award Winner 2017

At A Glance > Memo HealthS Intuitive Speech Bubbles Flags Essential Dosage Tasks.

Never Again Spend A Second Searching.

Feel Certain > Feeling Uncertain Over Whether Doses Have Been Taken Or Not?

Health Tracks And Watches Over You.

Discovering Your Blind Spots > Useful Data Analytics All In One. Quickly Identify Problems So You Can Improve Your Adherence Rates.

Instantly Capture Details > Using Your Phone Camera, Snap The Details In A Picture And Retrieve It In An Instant. You Never Have To Worry About Inputting Details.

Improving Loved Ones Health > Having The Knowledge, If Those Close To You Are Keeping Up With Their Medications, Affords You The Ability, To Convey And Support Them, In Their Healthy Endeavours.

Any Device, Any Time, All In One > Memo Health Supports iOS And Apple Watch. You Can Setup Your Daily Reminders Or Securely Access Your Data On Another Device By Just Simply Logging In.

INTEGRATION WITH SMART PILLBOX

Leaving Home Without Medications Is No Longer A Nuisance > Memo Health APP instantly flags when Smart Pillbox has been forgotten, using GPS + bluetooth technology. * When you activate this feature, continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

TOTALLY SECURED PERSONAL DATA

Using the same data protection techniques as banks such as high level encryption and anti-hack system. Your data is our highest priority.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.8

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.5.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

