The Melissa's/World Variety Produce Story

"Delivering The Global Market"

Los Angeles, California (2012) Think tasty, creamy, tangy, aromatic, tart, sweet, crunchy and delectable. Within the 280,000 square feet of the Melissa's/World Variety Produce, Inc. warehouse, one is sure to find the freshest fruits and vegetables -- quality products with exceptional value and first-class service.

Established in 1984, Melissa's/World Variety Produce, Inc. is currently the largest distributor of specialty produce in the United States. With over 1000 items available at any given time, Melissa's imports and distributes exotic fresh fruits and vegetables from around the globe.

Located in the Vernon district of Los Angeles, California, World Variety Produce began strictly as a source of specialty produce, selling to retailers in the Southern California region. Over the years the company's Food Service Division has become a full-service operation that supplies culinary professionals with staples, exotics and Melissa's full line of organic produce.

Joe Hernandez, a Texas native, founded the business with a decade of produce industry experience in a small, rented produce warehouse lunchroom. The original office had three telephones and four chairs -- no one could have guessed that, within a few short years, the company would grow to occupy a newly renovated and expanded 280,000 square foot office, warehouse complex, and state-of-the-art CCOF/QAI Certified Organic Packing Facility.

Family is a big part of World Variety's success. Through the years, the company has found stable growth thanks to the support of very loyal customers and a close-knit family of employees dedicated to customer service. After all, Joe Hernandez has made the company philosophy straightforward: "Give the customers what they want and keep them happy!"

World Variety is committed to industry and consumer education about specialty produce. Product headers include recipes, serving suggestions, and nutritional information. "Wet Tags" attached to bulk produce items include a PLU number for fast, accurate check-out and offer general product information. Melissas easy-to-navigate Web site is updated monthly with features and recipes that are easy and convenient. But more important than these educational trademarks, a Melissa's/World Variety Produce employee -- ready to track down those hard-to-find items -- can answer questions about specialty produce items toll-free at (800) 588-0151.

Melissa's/World Variety Produce, Inc. will continue with its product innovations and customer-satisfying service. "You can never slack off," says Hernandez. "...the little guys will catch up if you get over-confident. You can count on World Variety for the Freshest Ideas in Produce. The tag line -- more than good advertising -- is a company promise to provide product and service beyond expectation.