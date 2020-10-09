Sign in to add and modify your software
Mehndi
is the traditional art of adorning the hands, feet, or body with a paste made from the dried leaves of the henna plant (Botanical name : Lawsonia Inermis). It naturally darkens the skin to a deep tan-brown color, but the color varies depending on how long the paste is left to set, skin type, temperature, location on the body, and a range of other factors.
Mehndi started in the Middle East and Northern Africa over 5,000 years ago. It has been used for artistic, ritual and ceremonial use.Mehndi is often viewed as a woman's practice though it has indeed been practiced by men. Henna was first applied, via a dot on the palm of the hand, as a means to cool down the body. After becoming bored with the look of the single dot on the palm, the early users of henna began to add lines and other shapes. Eventually this elaboration became the beautiful designs we see today.
In the different cultures where the practice of Mehndi flourished, different styles and ways of application developed, from the fine lines of Pakistan and India, geometric patterns of Morocco and bold shapes and patterns of various parts of Africa. Today, mehndi is celebrated all over the world, and styles of mehndi are often influenced by modern art and pop culture.
Features
Features:
* Nail art designs & Girls tattoo Added
* Get offline mehndi design course
* Mehndi Designs for Hands also useful to create Eid mehndi designs
* Karwachauth, Raksha Bandhan mehndi design
* More Indian mehndi design
* dulhan mehndi designs 2019 - 2020
* Pakistani Mehndi design
* 2018 Mehndi designs collections added
* Pakistani and arbic heart henna designs
* For body tattoo designs get this mehndi book
* Easy mehndi design app
* butterfly mehndi design
* Eid Mehndi Designs latest
* Body tattoo Designs 2019
* Henna offline Designs for feet
* Bridal Mehndi Designs latest
* Bridal Henna Designs new style
* Indian Mehndi Designs offline
* Mehndi Designs for mehndi Hands
* Pakistani Mehndi Designs 2019
* Pretty Heart Henna Designs 2019
* Easy Arabic Mehndi Designs 2019
* Latest mehndi design photo app
* 2019 mehndi design offline images
* Beautiful mehndi design online images.