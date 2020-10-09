Mehndi

is the traditional art of adorning the hands, feet, or body with a paste made from the dried leaves of the henna plant (Botanical name : Lawsonia Inermis). It naturally darkens the skin to a deep tan-brown color, but the color varies depending on how long the paste is left to set, skin type, temperature, location on the body, and a range of other factors.

Mehndi started in the Middle East and Northern Africa over 5,000 years ago. It has been used for artistic, ritual and ceremonial use.Mehndi is often viewed as a woman's practice though it has indeed been practiced by men. Henna was first applied, via a dot on the palm of the hand, as a means to cool down the body. After becoming bored with the look of the single dot on the palm, the early users of henna began to add lines and other shapes. Eventually this elaboration became the beautiful designs we see today.

In the different cultures where the practice of Mehndi flourished, different styles and ways of application developed, from the fine lines of Pakistan and India, geometric patterns of Morocco and bold shapes and patterns of various parts of Africa. Today, mehndi is celebrated all over the world, and styles of mehndi are often influenced by modern art and pop culture.

