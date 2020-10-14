Mega Telescope HD Zoom Camera(Photo & Video) allows you to take long distance high resolution pictures and videos with the use of camera zoom. Maximum zoom value and the image quality depends on your built-in camera. This application can turn your phone into powerful camera with beautful telescope layout, dedicated zoom scroller, torch feature, focus, light adjustment and powerful photo processing!

Now you can observe and see the object from very long distance and take their image! You can also zoom in to see very small objects and text. The device own embedded camera applications generally do not have many features and this applicaition gives you mnay to play around with.

This camera of the mega telescope is very stable and allows you to take pictures with very high quality and with 100% use of the zoom you device camera has to offer! This application can also be used as a magnifying glass! Use it if you do not clearly see an object!

Features in the application:

- Effects of camera view like negative, sepia etc.

- Type of scene to capture like beach, landscape, party, etc.

- Ajustable white balance daylight, shadow, etc.

- Use the flashight feature for low light photograpphy.

- Can be used as a magnifying glass to see extra small objects.