Mega Phone Cleaner - Clean & Boost for Android

By TerraNova Apps Free

Developer's Description

By TerraNova Apps

Mega Phone Cleaner is created to keep your device clean and health. Every day your applications in your phone create a huge bunch of junk and slow down your smartphone. That's why you should clean your phone daily. Mega Phone Cleaner will help you with that! What can Mega Phone Cleaner do?

Junk Cleaner

Original algorithm for the analysis of data helps to determine, what files are useful, and what just waste memory of your prone. Sure, we take special care about your music, chat data, pictures, documents and other files, so that they will never be mistakenly removed.

Phone Cooler

Mega Phone Cleaner uses unique heuristic algorithm to detect apps that cause overheating. It monitors changes of the temperature and lets you know if something is going wrong. And of course, it allows you to kill those applications with just one tap!

Memory Boost

Mega Phone Cleaner can boost your phone by one click and boost your phone up to 60%. It releases RAM and CPU resources and helps your phone to work faster.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.4

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.4.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

