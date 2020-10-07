Sign in to add and modify your software
Meet - Video Conferencing & Video Meeting is the highest quality video calling and meeting application. It is a free video conferencing that allows you to communicate with your family, friends and colleagues with ease.
Video conferencing allows you to securely connect, collaborate and celebrate from anywhere. With Meet, everyone can safely create and join high quality video meetings up to more people. Video talk, talk and a message app.
Meet, voice call, video call or send a message, with amazing features. Video conferencing, powerful and, very easy to use.
Key features:
Amazing video, audio quality
Dark mode available
High definition video meetings
Easy and secure login using Google or sign up using email authentication and no account needed
Lock-protected rooms
Video call, voice call and chat
Unlimited users, great design
Share your screen to everyone
Join and present from any meetings
Large scale meetings, easy to use
Contact availability status
Chat with other users during the meeting
Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app