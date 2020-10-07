Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Meet - Video Conferencing & Video Meeting for Android

By Keleng Free

Developer's Description

By Keleng

Meet - Video Conferencing & Video Meeting is the highest quality video calling and meeting application. It is a free video conferencing that allows you to communicate with your family, friends and colleagues with ease.

Video conferencing allows you to securely connect, collaborate and celebrate from anywhere. With Meet, everyone can safely create and join high quality video meetings up to more people. Video talk, talk and a message app.

Meet, voice call, video call or send a message, with amazing features. Video conferencing, powerful and, very easy to use.

Key features:

Amazing video, audio quality

Dark mode available

High definition video meetings

Easy and secure login using Google or sign up using email authentication and no account needed

Lock-protected rooms

Video call, voice call and chat

Unlimited users, great design

Share your screen to everyone

Join and present from any meetings

Large scale meetings, easy to use

Contact availability status

Chat with other users during the meeting

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now