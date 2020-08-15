U LIVE (formerly U LIVE TV) is a video chat app that helps you find friends around the world. Video chatting, live broadcasting and texting are the key features that make meeting new people so fun. Making new acquaintances is very simple and fast, and thats why .

Live broadcasts

We want social connections to be easy. To achieve this we put all live streams into one feed. It makes you one tap away from a new acquaintance! Scroll the feed and select the chat rooms you like best. Use tags and filters to randomize your feed. If you like a person jump right into their chatroom. Thats how friendship starts on U LIVE!

100% real humans behind user profiles

You wont find a single fake profile, only real people from all over the world! Chances are they can be your buddies, friends and even foes. You wont find out until you start talking . To make sure everyones understanding each other we automatically translate all your text messages into any language.

Make real money on U LIVE

Sociable and active people can earn real money through their live streams. Start streaming today to find out how much you are able to make! Go live, communicate with the audience in a positive and enjoyable manner and collect donations. Withdraw money to your card within a day! Encourage your viewers to subscribe. Subscriptions bring you money every month depending on a tier level.

Privacy Policy

We neither access nor share your personal information with 3rd parties. Other users will see only the information you specify in your profile. Also, you can blacklist certain countries or users.

Sexual and pornographic materials are prohibited in our chat. Youd better find some other app if you are looking for such content. Thanks for your love and support

Download the app now to chat with strangers, meet new people and find new friends today!