Meet Now - India lets you stay in touch with all your teams, be they family, friends, or colleagues. Instant video conferences, efficiently adapting to your scale.
Key features:
End-to-End encrypted
No digital meeting length restrictions
Join video or audio conferences from anywhere with up to 999 attendees
View screen share presentations
Control audio and view current online attendees lists for your cloud meeting
Easy-to-use with no training required. You can start and join meetings with just a tap
Works with WiFi and cellular networks