Meet Guru - Video Conferencing & Cloud Meetings for Android

By GuruInfoMedia

Developer's Description

By GuruInfoMedia

Meet Guru is a free video conferencing and video meeting app that lets you stay in touch with all your teams, be they family, friends, or colleagues. Instant video conferences, efficiently adapting to your scale.

Meet Guru uses the free and open-source Jitsi Server in the backend to process and encrypt all the communication between users. Jitsi promises better quality and lower latency.

MAIN FEATURES:

Unlimited users. No limitations for a single call.

There are no artificial restrictions on the number of users or conference participants.

No account needed. Join Meeting without login.

Encrypted by default.

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

Join meetings easily using the meeting code.

No time restrictions in the app

Easily maintain conference history

Rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Lock-protected rooms: Control the access to your conferences with a password.

Chat with other users during the meeting.

USAGES:

Team Meeting

Business Conference

Online Education Classes

Online Group Conference

Team Video Meeting

Privacy Policy: We respect the privacy of our users. We do not ask or collect any personally identifiable information directly or indirectly as a condition for using this app. You will be governed by the privacy rules and regulations of the host server service provider when using this client app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

