This free mediterranean diet app contains many information about this popular mediterranean diet topic.

If you are looking for mediterranean diet plan & mediterranean diet recipes to rejuvinate yourself and feel more energetic, then you will find this

useful.

You will also find BMI calculator.

In addition to this, we will also be giving you regular updates on weight loss tips and ideas which you can see in the alert section.

Overall, this is a must have app if you are looking to maintain health or lose weight.

Again, as with diet and health topics, you should take proper medical advice before trying these steps.