Mediterranean Diet Plans & Mediterranean Recipes for iOS

By Gyan Sahoo Free

Developer's Description

By Gyan Sahoo

This free mediterranean diet app contains many information about this popular mediterranean diet topic.

If you are looking for mediterranean diet plan & mediterranean diet recipes to rejuvinate yourself and feel more energetic, then you will find this

useful.

You will also find BMI calculator.

In addition to this, we will also be giving you regular updates on weight loss tips and ideas which you can see in the alert section.

Overall, this is a must have app if you are looking to maintain health or lose weight.

Again, as with diet and health topics, you should take proper medical advice before trying these steps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

