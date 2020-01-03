X

Mediterranean Diet Plan & Mediterranean Diet Recipes for iOS

By Gyan Sahoo Free

Developer's Description

By Gyan Sahoo

Mediterranean Diet Plan is a great app if you looking for a healthy diet to change your diet and lifestyle.

This will will be your key to Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan.

You will find details about :

1) Mediterranean Diet

2) Key Benefits

3) Principles

4) Mediterranean Diet Recipes

5) Fight Cancer

6) Beat High Blood Pressure

7) Look and fell better

8) And lots more...

In this Mediterranean Diet Plan app you will also find beautiful things like gallery and utility tab. Here you can track your BMI and set your goals. So, this will keep you on track.

So, install this Mediterranean Diet Plan app for free and enjoy your health.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping