This handy and lightweight meditation tool is completely FREE (yet open for voluntary donations). Meditation Timer & Log is easy to use and has bubbly feeling to lift you up. Practice meditation the way you like it, and we will help you to personalize and keep track of your meditation activities.

Core Features:

- Highly Customizable Meditation Timer

- A variety of bells and background sounds to choose from

- Meditation History Information and Statistics

- Light and dark color themes to customize meditation experience

- Achievements and badges to help you stay a motivated meditator

- Meditation Activity Graph

- Google Fit Integration and Data Synchronization

- Option to Save and Load Custom Meditation Presets

This app does not provide guided meditations.

We are here to help you grow, so if having any ideas how the app could benefit you more - don't hesitate and let us know at timer-app@telesoftas.com

Benefits of Meditation?

- It increases your happiness and health

- It boosts your social life

- It makes you super focused

- It may just give you a badass brain

- Not to mention a giant heart

- It increases wisdom and gives you perspective

- And the MORE you meditate, the MORE you benefit...

- Finally, it beats the Blues!