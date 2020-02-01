X

Meditation Timer & Log for Android

By TeleSoftas apps Free

Developer's Description

By TeleSoftas apps

This handy and lightweight meditation tool is completely FREE (yet open for voluntary donations). Meditation Timer & Log is easy to use and has bubbly feeling to lift you up. Practice meditation the way you like it, and we will help you to personalize and keep track of your meditation activities.

Core Features:

- Highly Customizable Meditation Timer

- A variety of bells and background sounds to choose from

- Meditation History Information and Statistics

- Light and dark color themes to customize meditation experience

- Achievements and badges to help you stay a motivated meditator

- Meditation Activity Graph

- Google Fit Integration and Data Synchronization

- Option to Save and Load Custom Meditation Presets

This app does not provide guided meditations.

We are here to help you grow, so if having any ideas how the app could benefit you more - don't hesitate and let us know at timer-app@telesoftas.com

Benefits of Meditation?

- It increases your happiness and health

- It boosts your social life

- It makes you super focused

- It may just give you a badass brain

- Not to mention a giant heart

- It increases wisdom and gives you perspective

- And the MORE you meditate, the MORE you benefit...

- Finally, it beats the Blues!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.1

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 2.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping