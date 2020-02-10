X

Meditation Hang & Tongue Drums for Android

By PlasticApps Free

Developer's Description

By PlasticApps

Meditation Hang & Tongue Drums is not just another virtual musical instrument app. Now you can enjoy the magic sound of the Hang drum and Steel tongue drum in your smartphone. The sounds of these magical instruments are unique! Steel tongue drum dates back to the Tibetan singing bowls. Playing the drum you heal your soul, you harmonize your chakras, you clean and repair your body's energy balance. With this app you get the opportunity to plunge into the world of meditation and spiritual growth in any place and at any time! The application uses real drums sounds recorded in a professional studio. Playing the dream drum is possible for everyone since it does not require any skills and professional knowledge, only a desire to know more about your innerself and discover your soul.

P.S. And one more thing, use headphones for better experience :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.0

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping