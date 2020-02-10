Meditation Hang & Tongue Drums is not just another virtual musical instrument app. Now you can enjoy the magic sound of the Hang drum and Steel tongue drum in your smartphone. The sounds of these magical instruments are unique! Steel tongue drum dates back to the Tibetan singing bowls. Playing the drum you heal your soul, you harmonize your chakras, you clean and repair your body's energy balance. With this app you get the opportunity to plunge into the world of meditation and spiritual growth in any place and at any time! The application uses real drums sounds recorded in a professional studio. Playing the dream drum is possible for everyone since it does not require any skills and professional knowledge, only a desire to know more about your innerself and discover your soul.

P.S. And one more thing, use headphones for better experience :)