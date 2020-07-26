Join or Sign In

Medieval Spawn & Witchblade AR for Android

By Anomaly Productions, Inc.

Developer's Description

By Anomaly Productions, Inc.

NOTE: This app will only work with the Medieval Spawn and Witchblade comic books or a downloadable marker from within the app.

Medieval Spawn and Witchblade, two timeless fan favorites together again for the first time in TWO DECADES! Grab your copy today at your local comic or bookstore. Then download this magical app to experience necromancy that would make the great Merlin blush. Launch the app, point the devices all seeing eye (camera) at the pages and have special behind-the-scenes secrets revealed on the making of the issue. Youll even cast shapeshifting spells (face swap) with the characters from the book! Each issue of the mini series have its own enchantment (do something different), so make sure you collect them all.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

