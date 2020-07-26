NOTE: This app will only work with the Medieval Spawn and Witchblade comic books or a downloadable marker from within the app.

Medieval Spawn and Witchblade, two timeless fan favorites together again for the first time in TWO DECADES! Grab your copy today at your local comic or bookstore. Then download this magical app to experience necromancy that would make the great Merlin blush. Launch the app, point the devices all seeing eye (camera) at the pages and have special behind-the-scenes secrets revealed on the making of the issue. Youll even cast shapeshifting spells (face swap) with the characters from the book! Each issue of the mini series have its own enchantment (do something different), so make sure you collect them all.