Medical toxicology is a subspecialty of medicine focusing on toxicology and providing the diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisoning and other adverse effects due to medications, occupational and environmental toxicants, and biological agents.

Principles of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology provides a comprehensive, step by step guide to the subject.

Beginning with an introduction to legal procedures, medical jurisprudence and identification, the following chapters examine forensic methods for different causes of death, such as mechanical injury, road traffic accidents, firearm injuries, thermal injuries and asphyxia. Separate chapters are dedicated to DNA profiling and forensic osteology.

Almost 1000 images and illustrations, as well as a number of mnemonics, have been included to assist learning.

Thoroughly revamped and revised edition carrying precise information in a concise manner.

Radical changes have been effected in the chapters Death and Its Medicolegal Aspects: Forensic Thanatology; Sudden and Unexpected Deaths; Asphyxial Deaths; Deaths Associated with Surgery, Anaesthesia and Blood Transfusion; Custody Related Torture and/or Death; Medicolegal Examination of the Living; Injuries by Firearms; Complications of Trauma: Was Wounding Responsible for Death?; Consent to and Refusal of Treatment; Medical Negligence; and Intricacies of Forensic Toxicology.

Enriched with photographs, drawings, sketches, flowcharts, and tables for easy and catchy understanding.

Old cases have been replaced with new ones, making way for the readers to appreciate medicolegal implications.

Reflects personal experience of about three decades and the knowledge gathered from extensive reading, interactions, deliberations, etc. at various platforms.

Some of the Table of Contents

Medical Jurisprudence and Ethics

Acts Related to Medical Practice

Legal Procedure

Identification I

Identification II

Medico-legal Autopsy

Autopsy Room Hazards

Thanatology

Signs of Death

Asphyxia

Injuries

Firearm Injuries

Regional Injuries

Thermal Injuries

Transportation Injuries

Explosion Injuries and Fall from Height

Medico-legal Aspects of Injuries

Decompression, Radiation and Altitude Sickness

Starvation Deaths

Anesthetic Deaths

Infanticide and Child Abuse

Abortion

Impotence and Sterility

Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery

Sexual Offences I

Sexual Offences II

Sexual Offences III

Postmortem Artifacts

Forensic Psychiatry

Bloodstain Analysis

Seminal Stains and Other Biological Samples

Dna Fingerprinting

Torture and Custodial Deaths

Medico-legal Aspects of Hiv

Newer Techniques and Recent Advances

General Toxicology

Corrosive Poisons

Inorganic Metallic IrritantsArsenic

Inorganic Metallic IrritantsMercury

Inorganic Metallic IrritantsLead

Inorganic Metallic IrritantsCopper

Inorganic Metallic IrritantsThallium

Other Inorganic Metallic Irritants

Non-Metallic and Mechanical Irritants

Organic IrritantsPlant

Organic IrritantsAnimal

Somniferous Poisons (Narcotic Poisons)

InebriantsAlcohol

Sedative-hypnoticBarbiturates

DeliriantsDhatura/Datura

DeliriantsCannabis

DeliriantsCocaine

Spinal and Peripheral Nerve Poisons

Cardiac Poisons

Hydrocyanic Acid

Asphyxiants

War Gases and Biological Weapons

Agricultural Poisons

Alphos (Aluminum Phosphide)

Medicinal Poisons

Drug Dependence and Date Rape Drugs

Kerosene Oil Poisoning

Food Poisoning

