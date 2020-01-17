Medical toxicology is a subspecialty of medicine focusing on toxicology and providing the diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisoning and other adverse effects due to medications, occupational and environmental toxicants, and biological agents.
Principles of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology provides a comprehensive, step by step guide to the subject.
Beginning with an introduction to legal procedures, medical jurisprudence and identification, the following chapters examine forensic methods for different causes of death, such as mechanical injury, road traffic accidents, firearm injuries, thermal injuries and asphyxia. Separate chapters are dedicated to DNA profiling and forensic osteology.
Almost 1000 images and illustrations, as well as a number of mnemonics, have been included to assist learning.
Thoroughly revamped and revised edition carrying precise information in a concise manner.
Radical changes have been effected in the chapters Death and Its Medicolegal Aspects: Forensic Thanatology; Sudden and Unexpected Deaths; Asphyxial Deaths; Deaths Associated with Surgery, Anaesthesia and Blood Transfusion; Custody Related Torture and/or Death; Medicolegal Examination of the Living; Injuries by Firearms; Complications of Trauma: Was Wounding Responsible for Death?; Consent to and Refusal of Treatment; Medical Negligence; and Intricacies of Forensic Toxicology.
Enriched with photographs, drawings, sketches, flowcharts, and tables for easy and catchy understanding.
Old cases have been replaced with new ones, making way for the readers to appreciate medicolegal implications.
Reflects personal experience of about three decades and the knowledge gathered from extensive reading, interactions, deliberations, etc. at various platforms.
Some of the Table of Contents
Medical Jurisprudence and Ethics
Acts Related to Medical Practice
Legal Procedure
Identification I
Identification II
Medico-legal Autopsy
Autopsy Room Hazards
Thanatology
Signs of Death
Asphyxia
Injuries
Firearm Injuries
Regional Injuries
Thermal Injuries
Transportation Injuries
Explosion Injuries and Fall from Height
Medico-legal Aspects of Injuries
Decompression, Radiation and Altitude Sickness
Starvation Deaths
Anesthetic Deaths
Infanticide and Child Abuse
Abortion
Impotence and Sterility
Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery
Sexual Offences I
Sexual Offences II
Sexual Offences III
Postmortem Artifacts
Forensic Psychiatry
Bloodstain Analysis
Seminal Stains and Other Biological Samples
Dna Fingerprinting
Torture and Custodial Deaths
Medico-legal Aspects of Hiv
Newer Techniques and Recent Advances
General Toxicology
Corrosive Poisons
Inorganic Metallic IrritantsArsenic
Inorganic Metallic IrritantsMercury
Inorganic Metallic IrritantsLead
Inorganic Metallic IrritantsCopper
Inorganic Metallic IrritantsThallium
Other Inorganic Metallic Irritants
Non-Metallic and Mechanical Irritants
Organic IrritantsPlant
Organic IrritantsAnimal
Somniferous Poisons (Narcotic Poisons)
InebriantsAlcohol
Sedative-hypnoticBarbiturates
DeliriantsDhatura/Datura
DeliriantsCannabis
DeliriantsCocaine
Spinal and Peripheral Nerve Poisons
Cardiac Poisons
Hydrocyanic Acid
Asphyxiants
War Gases and Biological Weapons
Agricultural Poisons
Alphos (Aluminum Phosphide)
Medicinal Poisons
Drug Dependence and Date Rape Drugs
Kerosene Oil Poisoning
Food Poisoning
If you like this Application please consider leaving a positive review and/or rating for it in the store. This will help move the App to the top so that other people that are looking for it can find it easily.
For more applications?
Just go to your google play store and search "rrnapps" you will see all our applications
I will be so grateful if you download it and give it 5 star & share it with your family and friends.
Do not hesitate to make your comment, suggestion, advice and so on via kzapps88@gmail.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.