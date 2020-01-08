Millions use medicine and pill reminder to stay safe with their medicine and keep track of blood pressure, glucose and other measurements.Keep yourself and loved ones safe and never forget to take your medicine, supplements and vitamins again with medicine and pill reminder, the easy-to-use and FREE app that helps you remember when to take your pills and manage pill usage. Don't put yourself or your loved ones at risk by missing a dosage -- or taking a double dose because nobody tracked. Our mission is giving people the tools, support and information they need to take their medications the way they're supposed to.

Research

Its the collaborative efforts from users, their families and medical experts that makes our pill tracker app so simple. Check out our academic research partners on our homepage.

A health tracker for your needs medicine and pill reminder is the result of us closely working with people taking medications. People with Diabetes use the built-in weight tracker and keep track of their blood glucose. Also, they use it as logbook for insulin and a medication reminder for Metformin etc. The built-in mood tracker supports you to keep track of your mental health or depression. Review your health using the blood pressure log, your mood diary or other aspects of your health journal.

How Does medicine and pill reminder Work?

With a few simple steps, you can add a medication, get reminders for taking pills, and receive constant tracking of your healthprogress.Add your family members medications or have a caregiver manage your medicine as prescribed.

FREE medicine and pill reminder Features:

Pill reminder app for all medications

Pill tracker with logbook for skipped and confirmed intakes

Support for wide range of dosing schemes within medication reminder

Track your tablets, dose, measurements, activities as a comprehensive health journal

Wide range of measurements for all conditions (diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, anxiety, depression, hypertension, multiple sclerois) e.g. weight, blood pressure, blood sugar levels

Family sharing

Share your printable health journal with your doctor

YOUR OPINION COUNTS!!! We are constantly aiming to improve the medicine and pill reminder app to best meet your medicine tracker needs and desires. Support us with your ideas, suggestions and feedback.