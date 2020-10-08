Sign in to add and modify your software
Medical News Latest app offers Up-to-date information in the world of Health and Medicine with robust and latest contents of various medical websites and journals, including article summaries and podcasts around the world with this light, fast and user-friendly app. Medical News Latest app brings to your device Up-to-date information in the world of Health and Medicine.
Medical Info Sites:
Mayo Clinic
Medscape
WebMD
Drugs
EurekAlert!
NPR Health
Yahoo Health
Mercola
Medical News Today
RxList
Student Doctor Network
Medical Journals:
British Medical Journal
Annals of Internal Medicine
New England Journal of Medicine
The Lancet
JAMA
BMC Medicine
Health Affairs
Journal of Hypertension
Journal of Tropical Medicine
Journals: Medical Decision Making
CA
Special Features:
* All-in-one app
* Data economy
* Medical News classification
* Automatic background synchronization
* Weekly content clean-up to prevent disc congestion
* User-controlled settings
* Podcasts
* News notification
* Online and offline reading
* Option to share articles and posts via SMS, Email, Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp etc.
We are committed to continuous improvement.
Do you have any questions or feedback? Email us at ataimpactforum@gmail.com. We are always looking for suggestions on ways to serve you better and provide the best news experience for you.