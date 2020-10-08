Join or Sign In

Medical News & Journal for Android

By Mofi-Jethra Free

Developer's Description

By Mofi-Jethra

Medical News Latest app offers Up-to-date information in the world of Health and Medicine with robust and latest contents of various medical websites and journals, including article summaries and podcasts around the world with this light, fast and user-friendly app. Medical News Latest app brings to your device Up-to-date information in the world of Health and Medicine.

Medical Info Sites:

Mayo Clinic

Medscape

WebMD

Drugs

EurekAlert!

NPR Health

Yahoo Health

Mercola

Medical News Today

RxList

Student Doctor Network

Medical Journals:

British Medical Journal

Annals of Internal Medicine

New England Journal of Medicine

The Lancet

JAMA

BMC Medicine

Health Affairs

Journal of Hypertension

Journal of Tropical Medicine

Journals: Medical Decision Making

CA

Special Features:

* All-in-one app

* Data economy

* Medical News classification

* Automatic background synchronization

* Weekly content clean-up to prevent disc congestion

* User-controlled settings

* Podcasts

* News notification

* Online and offline reading

* Option to share articles and posts via SMS, Email, Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp etc.

We are committed to continuous improvement.

Do you have any questions or feedback? Email us at ataimpactforum@gmail.com. We are always looking for suggestions on ways to serve you better and provide the best news experience for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

