Stay up to date and worry free with the Medical Mutual's COBRA & Direct Billing App! Manage your plans 24/7 through the intuitive design and navigation while on the go. Powerful features of this app include (if supported by your account):
Plan Information
Get visibility on payments made to your plan
View notifications and receive messages from your administrator to stay up to date on your record
Click to call or email Customer Service
Making Payments
Make one time payments when most convenient for you
Schedule future and recurring payments to put you at ease
Use your bank account or credit card
Elections
Pick and Choose the plan(s) that best suites you
Avoid the hassle of paper by utilizing the latest in secure mobile payment technology
View what you elected to better understand your coverage level, and make changes if needed
Powered by WEX Health
