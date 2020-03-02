Stay up to date and worry free with the Medical Mutual's COBRA & Direct Billing App! Manage your plans 24/7 through the intuitive design and navigation while on the go. Powerful features of this app include (if supported by your account):

Plan Information

Get visibility on payments made to your plan

View notifications and receive messages from your administrator to stay up to date on your record

Click to call or email Customer Service

Making Payments

Make one time payments when most convenient for you

Schedule future and recurring payments to put you at ease

Use your bank account or credit card

Elections

Pick and Choose the plan(s) that best suites you

Avoid the hassle of paper by utilizing the latest in secure mobile payment technology

View what you elected to better understand your coverage level, and make changes if needed

