X

MediaCentral | Command for iOS

By Avid Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Avid Technology

Instinctively control playout of any video or graphics device in your MediaCentral | Command system from anywhere using

MediaCentral | Command on iPad. MediaCentral | Command provides accurate automation and reliable playout control for a wide

range of applications, such as live or recorded broadcasts and election coverage. MediaCentral | Command on iPad is easy to use

simply open, lock the channel and select content to playout by touching the iPad screen. On-air talent can use this as a powerful storytelling

device, controlling their own content with their own hands.

The app lets you control shotboxes that are created on the Command workstation The Command system also supports the loading of

shotboxes from MediaCentral | Newsroom Management and MOS-based NRCS systems, allowing producers to manage shotbox

content directly from MediaCentral | Newsroom Management.

The MediaCentral | Command iPad app connects via Wi-Fi to your MediaCentral | Command system; an administrator approves the

connection to the iPad. It requires a MediaCentral | Command system. See the MediaCentral | Command 2017.2 documentation, or

contact your Avid sales representative for further details.

A demo mode is available for evaluating the app. To access, simply create a connection with the Name and Host Name of Demo, then

open and control sample video and graphics shot boxes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping