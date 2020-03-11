Instinctively control playout of any video or graphics device in your MediaCentral | Command system from anywhere using

MediaCentral | Command on iPad. MediaCentral | Command provides accurate automation and reliable playout control for a wide

range of applications, such as live or recorded broadcasts and election coverage. MediaCentral | Command on iPad is easy to use

simply open, lock the channel and select content to playout by touching the iPad screen. On-air talent can use this as a powerful storytelling

device, controlling their own content with their own hands.

The app lets you control shotboxes that are created on the Command workstation The Command system also supports the loading of

shotboxes from MediaCentral | Newsroom Management and MOS-based NRCS systems, allowing producers to manage shotbox

content directly from MediaCentral | Newsroom Management.

The MediaCentral | Command iPad app connects via Wi-Fi to your MediaCentral | Command system; an administrator approves the

connection to the iPad. It requires a MediaCentral | Command system. See the MediaCentral | Command 2017.2 documentation, or

contact your Avid sales representative for further details.

A demo mode is available for evaluating the app. To access, simply create a connection with the Name and Host Name of Demo, then

open and control sample video and graphics shot boxes.