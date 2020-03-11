Description

Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX for iOS provides a portal that enables you to access MediaCentral from anywhere using your iPad or iPhone. Stay in sync with the newsroom while youre working in the field, browse, play, and approve media assets while in editorial meetings, or use Presenter mode on your iPad to replace printed scripts on the set.

MediaCentral | Cloud UX Compatibility

MediaCentral | Cloud UX is supported on devices running iOS 11.x, iOS 12.x, and iOS 13.x.

For more information on compatibility between the mobile app and MediaCentral, see the Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX ReadMe or the Avid Audio and Video Compatibility Charts on Avids Knowledge Base.

Comprehensive Access

View all of your system queues and stories

Stories include normal text, presenter text, close captioned text, production cues, and script templates

Browse and play media assets

Easy-to-Use

Mark frequently used folders, queues, assets, and stories as Favorites to return to them quickly and easily

Auto-login available to eliminate the need to re-enter your user credentials

Move between stories using the Directory panel, or move to the next / previous story directly from the story view using gestures

Cache stories or rundowns on the local device to view in offline mode

Media Playback

Access and play audio/video media assets stored on your Production Management system

Add markers with comments to media assets so that other users can be alerted to an important shot, or be reminded of the location of the quote that defines the story

Presenter Mode (iPad only)

Customize your display options for font size, text display, and skipping blank stories

Rundown is backed up locally, so that you can continue working if you lose connectivity

Paginated Scripts eliminate the need to scroll up or down

Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX on your iPad or iPhone requires connectivity to MediaCentral. Your organization might require a VPN connection to access your system remotely. If you have issues connecting the MediaCentral | Cloud UX mobile app to your base server, or if you would like to add the MediaCentral | Cloud UX mobile app to your Avid environment, please contact your system administrator.