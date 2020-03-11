Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX for Android provides a portal that enables you to access MediaCentral from anywhere using your Android device. Stay in sync with the newsroom while youre working in the field, browse, play, and approve media assets while in editorial meetings, or use Presenter mode on your tablet to replace printed scripts on the set.

MediaCentral | Cloud UX Compatibility

MediaCentral | Cloud UX is supported on devices running Android 8.x and 9.x.

Due to the variety of devices capable of running the Android operating system, not all devices can be thoroughly vetted. However, Avid has performed full testing on the following devices:

Nexus 6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

For more information on compatibility between the mobile app and MediaCentral, see the Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX ReadMe or the Avid Audio and Video Compatibility Charts on Avids Knowledge Base.

Comprehensive Access

View all of your system queues and stories

Stories include normal text, presenter text, close captioned text, and production cues

Browse and play media assets

Easy-to-Use

Mark frequently used folders, queues, assets, and stories as Favorites to return to them quickly and easily

Auto-login available to eliminate the need to re-enter your user credentials

Move between stories and queues using the navigation drawer

Media Playback

Access and play audio/video media assets stored on your Production Management system

Add markers with comments to media assets so that other users can be alerted to an important shot, or be reminded of the location of the quote that defines the story

Presenter Mode (tablets only)

Customize your display options for font size, text display, and skipping blank stories

Rundown is backed up locally, so that you can continue working if you lose connectivity

Paginated Scripts eliminate the need to scroll up or down

MediaCentral | Cloud UX on your Android device requires connectivity to MediaCentral. Your organization might require a VPN connection to access your system remotely. If you have issues connecting the MediaCentral | Cloud UX mobile app to your base server, or if you would like to add the MediaCentral | Cloud UX mobile app to your Avid environment, please contact your system administrator.