MedLearn | Medical Education for Android

By Med-Learn Free

Developer's Description

By Med-Learn

Medlearn offers a way to improve medical practice by providing exceptional educational methods and up-to-date information that appeal to medical doctors, students and health care providers worldwide using digital technology, advanced learning tactics and educational methodology.

MedLearn is a service provided to the public through various means on the internet with reasonably priced plans for more intricate information and detailed explanations with there being a free, basic, premium and elite plan to accommodate the needs of the users accordingly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
