The Lake Shore 155 connection application provides fully functional remote access to your 155 precision I/V source via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.
Remote connection to 155 source does not conflict with either the local user interface changes or programmatic operation via SCPI commands. The application will show all updates real-time.
Modify source setup parameters
Switch between voltage and current mode
Select DC or AC signal forms
Select range setting to be a specified fixed range or autoranging
Select output terminals between front and back terminal locations
Control source output
Real-time output via slide control, numerical entry, or decade stepping
DC output level
AC parameters (frequency, amplitude, DC offset)
Output enable/disable switch
Monitor output conditions
Monitor source output state for voltage compliance and current limit conditions
Monitor real-time output levels (these can occur either directly through the 155 local interface or programmatically via SCPI commands)
