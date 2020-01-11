X

MeasureReady 155 Precision I/V Source for Android

The Lake Shore 155 connection application provides fully functional remote access to your 155 precision I/V source via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.

Remote connection to 155 source does not conflict with either the local user interface changes or programmatic operation via SCPI commands. The application will show all updates real-time.

Modify source setup parameters

Switch between voltage and current mode

Select DC or AC signal forms

Select range setting to be a specified fixed range or autoranging

Select output terminals between front and back terminal locations

Control source output

Real-time output via slide control, numerical entry, or decade stepping

DC output level

AC parameters (frequency, amplitude, DC offset)

Output enable/disable switch

Monitor output conditions

Monitor source output state for voltage compliance and current limit conditions

Monitor real-time output levels (these can occur either directly through the 155 local interface or programmatically via SCPI commands)

