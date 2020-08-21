Our Meal Planner for Weight Loss & Healthy Recipes App provide a simple way for busy singles, couples, and families to plan their meals and eat healthier. Our healthy Meal Planner for Weight Loss & healthy recipes are highly customizable so you can easily personalize a plan that works with your unique tastes and lifestyle.

Reasons you will love this app

3 delicious healthy recipes for free for quick cooking, every day

Varied free healthy recipes

Awesome Meal Planner for Weight Loss

Step-by-step photo tutorials to make sure each dish is foolproof

Save your favorite recipes in your personal list to cook them later

Quickly find the right dish with a recipe filter

Share your favorite recipes with friends

Find the nearest grocery store on the integrated map

Create a shopping list of several recipes, including prices

Portion calculator and nutritional information

Free cooking app

We offer to you a lot of weight loss recipes: main dishes weight loss recipes, snack weight loss recipes, salad weight loss recipes, soup weight loss recipes, sweet weight loss recipes, juice and freches weight loss recipes, low carb meat, low carb fish, low carb chicken, low fat casseroles, low carb breakfast, weight loss baking, weight loss pizza and other weight loss recipes.

All weight loss recipes are presented with simple and detailed instructions and photo.

Sign up to Recipes of the Day and join over 1,000,000 people who have used our Meal Planner for Weight Loss to eat healthier, reduce stress, lose weight, save money, and live happier, more productive lives.

Check out our top 5 benefits and features:

1. Cook healthy meals in about 30 minutes or less (even if you don't know how to cook)

We've reimagined and streamlined the cooking experience. Prepare meals quickly with our step-by-step and hassle-free cooking instructions.

You'll never again have to jump around looking for an ingredient, instruction, or piece of cookware that you may have overlooked.

2. No more stressful "What should I eat?" decisions to make

Each week you'll have a personalized meal plan with simple & healthy recipes that are catered to your exact needs and preferences.

Eliminate decision fatigue after a long day's work - simply pick a recipe from your meal plan and cook it in less time than it takes to pick up an unhealthy (and expensive) takeout meal.

3. Healthy meal plans that are uniquely your own

With the most personalization options of any minimal-waste meal planner out there, you can cook exactly how you want to eat.

From classic, flexitarian, pescetarian, low carb, paleo, keto, vegetarian & vegan diet types to gluten-free, shellfish free, fish free, dairy free, peanut free, tree nut free, soy free, egg free, sesame free, and mustard free allergy restrictions to 119 individual dislikable ingredients, your meal plans will be truly personalized to your specific needs.

4. Optimized & super fast grocery lists

When you build a new meal plan, a grocery list of all the ingredients you'll need for the week is automatically created. Simply grab your mobile, head to the grocery store, and get all your week's shopping done in about 20 minutes with our step-by-step grocery list optimized with standard grocery store layouts in mind.

5. Save money with minimal food waste

It's annoying when you purchase ingredients from the grocery store, cook a meal or two, and have a bunch of ingredients going bad by the end of the week, isn't it?