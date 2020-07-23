Resource Allocation is the process of assigning and scheduling resources to project tasks & is the foundation of Project Management. As the project schedule changes, the resource planning should also be continuously adjusted to ensure that the project schedule stays on track.

This system helps to seamlessly allocate active project tasks to appropriate resources from the users Department/COE. Details on COE/Department wise allocation summary & gaps with drill down up to individual resources across the selected month & week is available in real time.

The Job card & Timesheet modules helps to give clarity to resources on the project tasks allocated to them on a weekly basis & after completion of the allocated projects to come back & update the actuals of tasks performed. This is visible to their respective reporting managers & HODs for approving in system.

The mobile apps complement the web version enabling you to act quickly and stay updated wherever you are.

