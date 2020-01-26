X

Me v PMDD - Symptom & Treatment Tracker for Android

By Me v PMDD Free

Developer's Description

By Me v PMDD

PMDD has met its match in you!

Me v PMDD makes symptom tracking for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder incredibly simple with easy-to-read symptom graphs that can help you and your doctors understand and more effectively treat PMDD.

Throw away (recycle!) your paper charts, track and manage PMDD from the palm of your hand.

What can Me v PMDD help me do?

- Symptom Tracking - Track daily symptoms and overall moods on 0-10 scales to see how PMDD changes day-to-day, cycle-to-cycle, treatment-to-treatment.

- Treatment Tracking - Keep all your PMDD treatments listed in one place, easy to access, remember, and share with new doctors.

- Cycle Tracking - Track symptoms according to the days of your cycle or track via calendar days. It's up to you!

- Peer Support - Connect with Gia Allemand Foundation for PMDD's Peer Supporters in just 2 clicks! No one needs to battle PMDD alone.

- Self-Love Journal - Keep all your thoughts and notes related to PMDD in one place. Vent feelings, draft your self-care plan, leave notes of self-love, and more all to fight PMDD.

- My Data - Explore your symptom data on easy-to-read line graphs.

***Me v PMDD is not a diagnostic tool, but it sure can help!

This app comes from the heart, created by a daughter fighting PMDD, her caring mom, a loving husband of a PMDD warrior, and our sisters at the Gia Allemand Foundation for PMDD. Me v PMDD is inclusive of and specifically designed for all people who have PMDD, regardless of gender identity.

It's Me v PMDD.

It's You v PMDD.

It's We v PMDD.

Together, We Can Do It!

Reach out to us with any questions or feedback. Our team is here for you and dedicated to make this app the best it can be for all of us in the fight v PMDD.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping