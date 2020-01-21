The McKay's Market app is your key to savings. Features include interactive weekly ads, recipes, shopping lists, store mapping and information, and more.
Weekly Ad Features
Interactive digital Weekly Ad items
Tap to add to your Shopping List
Multiple Ads available online
Recipe links from sale ad items
Recipe Features
Thousands of recipes
Weekly featured recipes and browse by categories
Tap to add all or selected ingredients to your Shopping List
Shopping List Features
Contains Weekly Ad items, Recipes and easy entry items
Multiple lists can be created, edited or deleted
Lists are organized by department for easy shopping
Tap the list as you shop, and the item moves to groceries in cart at bottom of screen
Store Locator Features
View by map to find a store
Browse by state and city
Store hours and phone number listed
Notification Features
Optionally use location services in order to alert you of valuable specials and more when you arrive at the store.
Optionally provide push notifications of special limited time offers.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.