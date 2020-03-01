X

McDonald's Emoji for Android

By Idotyou Sdn. Bhd. Free

Developer's Description

By Idotyou Sdn. Bhd.

Express your mood with the McDonalds Emoji Sticker pack.

#YangHangat - Is it just us, or did it get hot in here?

Youre constantly searching for new things that spice up your life.

#YangGempak - To say that you rock, is an understatement in itself!

You love living life to its fullest, bringing with you the party wherever you go.

#YangKlasik - Never out of style, you're timeless.

Your love for the simple things is what makes you appreciate all that life has to offer, and you know that it's not a crime to stick to what you love. fi

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping