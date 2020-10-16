Sign in to add and modify your software
The official app for the 2019 Retail Exhibition
Simply download the App to:
Browse exhibitors
Easily navigate the exhibition hall
Access location, venue and general event information at your fingertips
Submit questions during the event
Participate in our interactive voting sessions during the seminars
Book meetings with individuals or groups
Participate in our surveys
Access and easily share and save documents and content
Share comments, thoughts and experiences on the event Media Wall