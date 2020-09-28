This special app can help you to create memories for a lifetime. Transform your photos into great particle video clips. This app brings you an exciting way to express your mood with new video status, and show new video status with music instead of the photos.

How To Create Video In This App?

Select your favourite video theme

Click on create button

Add your lovely pictures

You are done with awesome memorable video

Now you can share it on social media.

App Benefits

Great collection of video themes and music.

Easy to use

High end animated templates

Download unlimited Video Status.

Daily video status update.

Make music video status maker with photos.

Convert your images into great video status.

Festival special videos.

Create a video with your images.

Easy to share your videos on social apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and many more.

Category wise videos templates

We have categorized all videos for you such as Love Video Status, Punjabi Video Status, Magical Video Status, Particle.ly Video Status, and many more so that you can easily find videos based on your mood.

Lyrical Video

This app have a great collection of song lyrics

Select your favourite lyrics and add them on your photo and make lyrical video of your own photos.

Create 15 and 30 seconds lyrical video with Mbit Video Status : Particle.ly Video Maker.

Particle Video

Convert easily your adorable images into animated particle video clip within some seconds.

You can create animated Photo Video Maker with Beat wise particles effects with your favorite song track.

Music Beats Video Status

Music Beats Video Status helps you for creating 30 Second Whatsapp status videos.

Magic Video Status Maker

Create memories you enjoyed with your friends and share the moments with a magical video status as video status.

Visualizer

This Visualizer effect video clip maker will allow users to create amazing video story with best Animation effects.

Video Themes In Multiple Language

Video theme list features in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi & more.

Share

Use an interesting way instead of sharing the same as old boring images on social media, share the awesome animated video clip with music on social media to get more likes and comments.

Support

If any issue Regarding Mbit Video Status : Particle.ly Video Maker app, feel free to contact us at - megamixlabuserhelp@gmail.com

Disclaimer

All the content (Music & Images) in this app & All the copyright material credit goes to their respected owner, We have just provided a platform to you. If you have any issue regarding this app or content (Music & Images) then you can contact us.