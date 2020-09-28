Are you tired of searching for the best video maker app? Dont worry. Here comes a trusted video story maker app to edit and make a status on your own.

Of course, MBit Music: Particle.ly video status maker is a boon for you. If you are looking for an effective musical video story maker app, you are in the right place. Yes, this app is very useful for us to make a clear video. It allows us to create videos for Whatsapp status, Facebook, and so on. It is the video maker tool that is used to edit and convert images into particle effects.

Within three steps, the process gets completed. Thus, it provides photos to video makers without any troubles. The user role is to verify the songs and videos according to beat wise music particle, spectrum, visualizes, equalizer, and wave music. It is one of the most popular apps today. People enjoy their benefits and the latest features. MBit app is now available to download on PCs.

What to do with MBit App?

You can create a video story by editing photos along with beats. Apart from this, it provides a ringtone maker option to set your favorite ringtones. Users will feel the music into great particle video clips effectively. For a music lover, your wait is over. Luckily, MBit introduces a magical beat particle with good sounds effects. By using HD wallpapers, you can create a music video with good outcomes.

By using this app, users can edit status videos with the utmost sound quality. It is the best as well as a trusted music video maker for you. It is a topmost and popular app with good video effects to edit forever. The installation procedure is also easy for us to start editing videos with sound particles. By using a few tricks, users may install this music video editor available anytime.

Why Mbit app is familiar?

Another reason to use this app is a user-friendly feature. Users can use MBit mobile app as a 3 in 1 app. They can use as a particle.ly video status maker, as a ringtone maker, and as HD wallpapers. With a variety of songs, you can edit videos with unique effects. Apart from this, users can create animated photo video maker with nice video special effects. So, they will record some favorite song tracks on your own. With some magical beat, you may add video filters by creating 30 second Whatsapp status video. It let you do as many things from a single click.

What features we seen in the MBit app?

MBit introduces magical beat wise particle effects for making videos. It helps you to create the best video maker ever before. By seeing their extended features, users love to install this app. Moreover, this app has a music video editor with effects as per your requirements.

Ringtones

In this app, there are tons of free ringtones available. It comes under different categories, and users download them for free. It has the best ringtone maker effects. Also, it gives nice video effects with ultimate sound quality.

HD wallpapers

The mbit music app is a boon for wallpaper lovers. There is no need to look for any other Wallpapers apps. Instead, download Mbit app which offers you 1000+ HD wallpapers.

MP3 cutter

Another biggest feature of this MBit app is MP3 cutter. User can cut their favorite songs and set as their ringtones. You can create a music story by using this user-friendly app.

Whatsapp Status saver

If you like any status story of your contacts, then you can save on your mobile. MBit app offers Whatsapp status saver feature for you.

Insta Post saver

MBit app is not only saving Whatsapp status but also save Insta post. By Insta post saver feature, you can save favorite posts on Instagram.

Support

If any issue regarding this app, feel free to contact us at support@mbitmusic.in

Disclaimerb

All the content (Music & Images) in this app &All the copyright material credit goes to their Respected Owner, We have Just Provided a platform to you. For any issue regarding this, contact at legal@mbitmusic.in