Mazes & More is a classic maze/labyrinth puzzle with fun tweaks and surprises. Just swipe your finger and guide the dot through the walls to find a way out and escape the labyrinth. Minimal 2D graphics make it feel like a classic and retro maze game, while new game modes keep the adventure fresh (and sometimes scary!).

Mazes & More key features include:

- Easy play, forget about awkward tilt controls or unresponsive accelerometer.

- All mazes are made by hand, no randomized levels.

- 6 categories: Classic, Enemies, Ice Floor, Darkness, Traps, and Time Trial. More will come!

- Minimal and retro 2D graphics, forget about complicated 3D mazes.

Guide the dot through different routes in this free maze adventure. Run, explore, and find a way out through the intricate walls. Is there a Minotaur? Complete all 450 labyrinths and become the king of the maze.