Congratulations, youve been elected Mayor! Now you need to sit at the Mayors Table and make decisions that will either lead your city to prosperity or ruin. Can you balance the variables and keep your stakeholders and citizens happy? Or will you have to step down as Mayor before your term ends?

Youll be presented with a number of different dilemmas regarding waste management. You decide which dilemmas to prioritize and what choices to make. But be careful dilemmas can expire, and your choices can have great consequences. You have to balance your scores in four different areas: Environment, Technology, Social and Economics. Neglect one, and you may be forced to step down as Mayor.