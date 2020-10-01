Join or Sign In

Max Sound Booster: Amplifier & Equalizer Player for Android

By VC infinite Free

Developer's Description

By VC infinite

If you are not able to hear an audio then the Max Sound Booster app can amplify its sound and make it audible to you.

In the top portion of the screen, you will see 6 options to boost the sound that is 125%, 150%, 175%, 200%, Normal, and Max.

At the center part of the screen, you will see a regulator to control the boosted sound. In the center of the regulator, you will see a circle, moving it you can increase or decrease the intensity of the sound booster.

Below the regulator, there is a progress bar using it you can adjust the volume.

This app shows all songs, recently added songs and recently played songs. Here you can also create playlists and add songs to favorites.

There are 4 types of stylish themes available in this volume booster.

Use the Max Sound Booster app, so you can listen to inaudible audios with high volume by boosting their sound.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
