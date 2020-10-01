If you are not able to hear an audio then the Max Sound Booster app can amplify its sound and make it audible to you.

In the top portion of the screen, you will see 6 options to boost the sound that is 125%, 150%, 175%, 200%, Normal, and Max.

At the center part of the screen, you will see a regulator to control the boosted sound. In the center of the regulator, you will see a circle, moving it you can increase or decrease the intensity of the sound booster.

Below the regulator, there is a progress bar using it you can adjust the volume.

This app shows all songs, recently added songs and recently played songs. Here you can also create playlists and add songs to favorites.

There are 4 types of stylish themes available in this volume booster.

Use the Max Sound Booster app, so you can listen to inaudible audios with high volume by boosting their sound.