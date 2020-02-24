Welcome to Good Neighbor Rewards! Earning points and redeeming rewards is easier than ever. Just scan the barcode on the bottom of your receipt with your Good Neighbor Rewards app and earn points instantly. For every $1 you spend, 1 point is earned. For every 150 points earned, you are eligibile to redeem $10.

The Good Neighbor Rewards app has many more Max & Erma's benefits:

Six Free Cookies upon intial sign up

10 points for signing up with Facebook

Bonus points for friend referrals

Geo - location store locator

Menus and more.