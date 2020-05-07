X

Matter & Energy in Ecosystems for iOS

By Wireless Generation Free

Developer's Description

By Wireless Generation

A simulation of ecosystems, for use with Amplify's science curriculum.

Matter & Energy in Ecosystems Sim WILL ONLY WORK IF YOU HAVE AN AMPLIFY LOGIN AND LICENSE PROVIDED BY A SCHOOL. You can download the app without a login, but you will not be able to use the app without a valid Amplify login.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

