Matitji -South Korea's Best Local Restaurant for Android

By (BaedaBrothers) Free

Developer's Description

By (BaedaBrothers)

Do you want to go where K-POP Star goes frequently?

-> You can find just one by Google luckily, not all of them.

Matitji provide "strictly chosen restaurant" Most Korean goes.

Korea/English are supported

1. "Strictly Chosen"

- K-pop Star frequently visit.

- Best Gourmet Institute Rates as "Best"

- on-air by Regular/Cable broadcast service

- Best place people love in Other Service

- Korea central/local government's choice

2. Search via South Korea Station/City

- All Station in Seoul/Busan and other cities

- Search by K-POP Group

- By name of University, Sightseeing

- By K-Pop Entertainment

- By Stadium of K-Pop Concert

3. Recommend nearby, Favorite, Share, Support of Google Map

- Recommend Hot place near your staying

- Save in your favorite folder

- Share by Messenger

- Navigation by Google Map

Don't waste your time on wandering to find out best place, enjoy your stay.

As soon as download, you can scream "WOW"

Korean makes validation about local Best Restaurant.

(If you want add New K-POP Group, let me know by email)

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

