Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MathHammer 40K & Kill Team for Android

By Jake Noble $3.49

Developer's Description

By Jake Noble

By using MathHammer 40K you get perfect target prioritization in one click, for your whole army.

MathHammer 40K calculates the outcome of your dice rolls and determines the average final outcome.

This enables Warhammer 40K and Kill Team players to determine how well one unit will perform against another unit on average. Using this information before (or during a game) you can always select the best target for each of your units.

Key benefits;

- Quickly input and save attacker and defender profiles

- Including multiple weapons to see the full damage output of a single unit instantly

- Get instant results for your saved profiles

- Full profile analysis in one click

- See "Return on Investment" based on attacker and defender points value

- Full support for re-rolls, modifiers, exploding 6s and much more

Available inputs;

- Shots

- Ballistic Skill

- Weapon Strength

- Weapon AP

- Weapon Damage

- Target Toughness

- Target Wounds

- Target Armour Save

- Target Invulnerable Save

- Points for "Return on Investment"

Special rules and abilities can also be taken into account to ensure your results are accurate;

- Failed Wound and Hit re-rolls

- Modified (positive and negative) Wound and Hit rolls

- Mortal Wounds on a specific wound roll

- Extra Damage on a Wound of 6+

- Quantum Shielding

- Serpent Shield

- (More) Dakka Dakka

- Haywire

- Salamanders

- Tesla style "Exploding Sixes"

- "Feel No Pain" style saves

- Save and Invulnerable Save re-rolls

You can toggle Kill Team output on and off. When switched on, your results will show you the percentage chance of a successful OOA Roll - if the enemy model was killed.

No Ads.

No in-app purchases.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.82

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.4.82

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now